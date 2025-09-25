Court sentences 11 students to death for rival wedding shooting

The Criminal Court read the verdict on September 25 in a case brought by the Public Prosecutor of Criminal Case 4 against 14 defendants: Chananchit, Wacharapong, Pattaranai, Thanawut, Sahatsawat, Natthapat, Yosaphon, Chutiwat, Natthawut, Panithan, Pongpol, Natchapon, Itthisak, and Suphapong.

They were charged with conspiring to murder with premeditation, attempted murder, and carrying firearms in public without permission.

The prosecution stated that the 14 defendants, former or current students of a well-known technology institute in Pathumwan, Bangkok, conspired to kill students or graduates from Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok, Uthenthawai Campus, due to ongoing conflicts between the two institutions spanning several decades.

On August 14, 2022, the defendants, armed with three unregistered handguns and 12 .38 shotgun shells, opened fire at a wedding celebration in the Sutthisarn area, Bangkok, where several Rajamangala University graduates were present. One guest, Natthawut, was killed, and three others were seriously injured.

The defendants later hid evidence by burning clothing and a motorcycle used in the crime.

The court considered the substantial evidence, including CCTV footage from before, during, and after the incident, which supported the prosecution's case. It was determined that the defendants planned the attack as an act of revenge following the killing of a student from the same technology college in July 2022.