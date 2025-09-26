Bangkok officials inspect Sukhothai Road cracks, confirm no structural risk

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

Following public concern over the road collapse on Samsen Road earlier this week, Bangkok authorities moved swiftly on Thursday night to inspect new cracks that appeared on Sukhothai Road near the Vajira Hospital intersection.

At 10.30pm on September 25, officials from the Bangkok Department of Public Works conducted a survey using ground-penetrating radar (GPR). The inspection found no underground cavities, confirming that the road’s structure remains safe.

Authorities explained that the cracks were only on the temporary surface layer, caused by ongoing work by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority. Repairs are underway, after which the road will be permanently restored.

Bangkok officials inspect Sukhothai Road cracks, confirm no structural risk Bangkok officials inspect Sukhothai Road cracks, confirm no structural risk Bangkok officials inspect Sukhothai Road cracks, confirm no structural risk

To reassure motorists, officers from Samsen Police Station and assistant city law enforcement officers were deployed to monitor traffic and assist with road management closely. Officials urged drivers to proceed with caution in the area but reaffirmed that the road is structurally sound and safe for use.

Bangkok officials inspect Sukhothai Road cracks, confirm no structural risk

Bangkok officials inspect Sukhothai Road cracks, confirm no structural risk

 

 

 

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy