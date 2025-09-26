Bangkok officials inspect Sukhothai Road cracks, confirm no structural risk

At 10.30pm on September 25, officials from the Bangkok Department of Public Works conducted a survey using ground-penetrating radar (GPR). The inspection found no underground cavities, confirming that the road’s structure remains safe.
Authorities explained that the cracks were only on the temporary surface layer, caused by ongoing work by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority. Repairs are underway, after which the road will be permanently restored.
To reassure motorists, officers from Samsen Police Station and assistant city law enforcement officers were deployed to monitor traffic and assist with road management closely. Officials urged drivers to proceed with caution in the area but reaffirmed that the road is structurally sound and safe for use.