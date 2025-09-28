Former ONB chief extradited from US to face temple fund embezzlement charges

US authorities have extradited a former director-general of the Office of National Buddhism (ONB) at the request of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to face charges of collaborating to embezzle temple development funds.
The NACC announced on its Facebook page on Saturday that it had sought cooperation from US authorities to extradite a suspect in a major corruption case back to Thailand, without naming the individual.
An ONB source later confirmed that the suspect was Nopparat Benjawattananon, a former ONB director-general who was found by the NACC to have amassed unusual wealth of 575 million baht in the so-called “Ngern Thon Wat” or “Temple’s Change” scandal.
The source said Nopparat would be arraigned at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Monday.
The NACC had earlier announced that Nopparat was arrested by US marshals in April this year at a hospital in Texas. After his arrest, the NACC sought extradition, which took several months before US authorities agreed to send him back.
Following its investigation, the NACC froze assets belonging to Nopparat worth 176 million baht.
So far, the NACC suspects Nopparat of colluding with abbots of several temples and senior ONB officials to siphon development funds in 17 cases. Investigations into 36 additional “Ngern Thon Wat” cases are still ongoing.
The scandal dates back to 2008, when seven senior monks were charged in the high-profile temple fund embezzlement case. The case involved alleged collaboration between senior monks, ONB officials, and private individuals to divert millions of baht earmarked for temple development.
The investigation began after the abbot of Wat Huay Ta Klaew in Phetchaburi filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Police Division (ACD). The abbot revealed that although his temple received a transfer of 10 million baht from the ONB for chapel construction, he was instructed to return 9 million baht to ONB officials. This kickback scheme led to the case being dubbed “Ngern Thon Wat,” or “Temple’s Change.”
In the initial round of arrests, the ACD detained 10 suspects, including senior ONB officials and civilians. They were charged with embezzling 60 million baht from 12 temples between 2012 and 2016.
The second phase saw the arrest of 19 suspects, including three ONB officials, two civilians, and four monks. They were accused of siphoning 141 million baht from 23 temples, with investigations focusing on funds intended for restoration, missionary work, and monastic education.
The latest arrests of seven senior monks followed earlier probes in 2017–2018, which significantly damaged public confidence in Thailand’s monastic establishment.