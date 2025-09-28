Former ONB chief extradited from US to face temple fund embezzlement charges

US authorities have extradited a former director-general of the Office of National Buddhism (ONB) at the request of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to face charges of collaborating to embezzle temple development funds.

The NACC announced on its Facebook page on Saturday that it had sought cooperation from US authorities to extradite a suspect in a major corruption case back to Thailand, without naming the individual.

Nopparat identified as suspect

An ONB source later confirmed that the suspect was Nopparat Benjawattananon, a former ONB director-general who was found by the NACC to have amassed unusual wealth of 575 million baht in the so-called “Ngern Thon Wat” or “Temple’s Change” scandal.