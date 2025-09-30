Drunk woman driving against traffic causes crashes involving over ten vehicles

A drunk woman drove her BMW against traffic on a main road in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district on Monday night, causing multiple accidents involving more than ten vehicles, police said.
Chaiyapruek police station said it was alerted to the accident at 9.40 pm on the outbound Ratchapruek Road in Tambon Om Kret.
The driver, identified as Papassarin (surname withheld), 37, was found at the scene after her car collided head-on with a pickup truck on a bridge over the Bang Bua Thong canal. Her BMW had been travelling in the wrong direction in the middle lane.
Behind her car, five vehicles — including two Porsche cars — piled up after the first was rear-ended, triggering a chain collision. Police said other vehicles also crashed as frightened drivers swerved left and right to avoid the speeding BMW.
An eyewitness, Aranya, who was in the second car of the five-vehicle pileup, told police the BMW had been driving directly against the traffic flow. She said the first car braked suddenly to avoid the BMW, leading to a chain reaction in which her car hit the one in front, and was then struck from behind.
At the scene, Papassarin appeared intoxicated and admitted she knew she was driving against traffic but claimed she did it “for fun.”
Police later confirmed her blood alcohol level measured 205 milligrammes per cent, well above the legal limit. She was also taken to hospital after complaining of chest pain from the collision.
Papassarin will be charged with drunk driving causing multiple accidents, damage and injuries, police said.