Drunk woman driving against traffic causes crashes involving over ten vehicles

A drunk woman drove her BMW against traffic on a main road in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district on Monday night, causing multiple accidents involving more than ten vehicles, police said.

Chaiyapruek police station said it was alerted to the accident at 9.40 pm on the outbound Ratchapruek Road in Tambon Om Kret.

The driver, identified as Papassarin (surname withheld), 37, was found at the scene after her car collided head-on with a pickup truck on a bridge over the Bang Bua Thong canal. Her BMW had been travelling in the wrong direction in the middle lane.