Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok residents warned of river overflowing

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Thursday sent urgent cell broadcast alerts to warn residents of Nakhon Sawan’s Chum Saeng district to brace for possible river overflow.

The alerts were sent to people living in downtown Chum Saeng and eight tambons, warning that the Nan and Yom rivers may soon burst their banks due to heavy rainfall pushing water levels dangerously high.

The DDPM used the networks of AIS, True and NT to deliver the alerts, which were also announced on its official Facebook page at 11.10 am.

Residents of Tambon Kha Kung, Tambon Pikul, Tambon Koei Chai, Tambon Phan Larn, Tambon Khok Mor, Tambon Thap Krit Tai, Tambon Tha Mai and Tambon Bang Khian were told to move belongings upstairs and consider relocating elderly relatives and bedridden patients.