Armed gang robs gold shop in Narathiwat mall, steals 6 kilograms of gold

Authorities in Narathiwat are investigating a daring armed robbery at a well-known shopping mall in Su-ngai Kolok district, where about 10 masked men dressed in black stormed a gold shop on Sunday evening (October 5).

According to the Narathiwat Public Relations Office, the suspects arrived in two pickup trucks around 6.30pm. Some of them stayed in the vehicles while others rushed inside the mall, overpowering security guards before storming a gold shop.

Armed with unidentified weapons, they threatened staff and seized gold ornaments from display cases, worth an estimated 400 baht-weight (approximately 6 kilograms), before fleeing to their waiting vehicles.