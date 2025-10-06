Highways Department asks Google Maps to update routes after viral “lost” incident

The Department of Highways has asked Google Maps to urgently update navigation data for the M81 motorway after a viral post revealed that the app misdirected a driver to Kanchanaburi instead of a Bangkok shopping mall.
The department announced on Monday that it had coordinated with Google Maps — referred to as the operator of the online navigation service — to verify and update information on all gateways and exits along the M81 Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi Motorway.
Officials said Google was requested to review time and date restrictions on motorway operations to ensure accuracy and safety for motorists using the system.
Although construction of the M81 motorway from Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi to Kanchanaburi has been completed, it has not yet been officially opened due to the ongoing installation of traffic management systems. The motorway is scheduled for full opening early next year.
Currently, it is only open to the public on Friday afternoons and closes again on Monday at noon. Only specific gateways and exits are operational during this free-trial period.
The issue gained widespread attention after a Facebook user, identified as Worachat Cheang Thamrongvarangkul, shared his frustrating experience on Saturday.
“The worst thing has happened. I had to turn left to Central Westgate but Google Maps told me to turn right. Then it led me onto the M81 to Kanchanaburi with no exits. I was driving while crying,” Worachat wrote.
By Monday morning, his post had received more than 67,000 reactions, 3,900 comments, and 9,400 shares. Worachat later explained that Google Maps instructed him to make a U-turn, but no such option existed along the M81 route. He added that he was two hours late for work despite leaving early.
Several motorists also commented that an exit near Central Westgate had been closed since 30 September, yet Google Maps had not updated the information.
The story was soon picked up by major media outlets, including Channel 3, prompting the Highways Department to act.
In addition to coordinating with Google Maps, the Department of Highways said it would accelerate improvements to traffic signs and road markings in the area.
Orders have been issued for relevant agencies to install warning signs, directional signs, and lane markings indicating “M81” on the road surface. New guide signs will also be placed at key junctions and interchanges — such as the Bang Yai Gate on Rattanathibet Road — to help drivers make informed decisions before entering the motorway.
The viral mishap quickly became an online trend, inspiring witty brand responses.
For example, IT City posted:
“I planned to buy a computer at IT City Central Westgate, but Maps told me to turn right and I ended up buying it at IT City Robinson Kanchanaburi. No matter where you are, you’ll find IT City.”