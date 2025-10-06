Highways Department asks Google Maps to update routes after viral “lost” incident

“The worst thing has happened. I had to turn left to Central Westgate but Google Maps told me to turn right. Then it led me onto the M81 to Kanchanaburi with no exits. I was driving while crying,” Worachat wrote.

By Monday morning, his post had received more than 67,000 reactions, 3,900 comments, and 9,400 shares. Worachat later explained that Google Maps instructed him to make a U-turn, but no such option existed along the M81 route. He added that he was two hours late for work despite leaving early.

Several motorists also commented that an exit near Central Westgate had been closed since 30 September, yet Google Maps had not updated the information.

The story was soon picked up by major media outlets, including Channel 3, prompting the Highways Department to act.

Department promises clearer signage

In addition to coordinating with Google Maps, the Department of Highways said it would accelerate improvements to traffic signs and road markings in the area.

Orders have been issued for relevant agencies to install warning signs, directional signs, and lane markings indicating “M81” on the road surface. New guide signs will also be placed at key junctions and interchanges — such as the Bang Yai Gate on Rattanathibet Road — to help drivers make informed decisions before entering the motorway.

A viral moment turned marketing meme

The viral mishap quickly became an online trend, inspiring witty brand responses.



For example, IT City posted:

“I planned to buy a computer at IT City Central Westgate, but Maps told me to turn right and I ended up buying it at IT City Robinson Kanchanaburi. No matter where you are, you’ll find IT City.”

