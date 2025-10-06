Ex-MP Pareena jailed for forest encroachment, freed on bail

The Ratchaburi Provincial Court, on Monday (October 6), delivered its verdict in Criminal Case, in which the Ratchaburi public prosecutor charged Pareena Kraikupt Co Ltd and Pareena Kraikupt, a former MP and well-known politician, with violating the National Reserved Forest Act, Forest Act, Land Code, and Groundwater Act.

The prosecution accused Pareena and her company of jointly encroaching on more than 680 rai ( approximately 109 hectares ) of forest land along the left bank of the Phachi River in Ratchaburi’s Chom Bueng district between 2012 and November 2019.

The defendants were alleged to have cleared forest land, built chicken farms, houses, electricity poles, feed tanks, water tanks and groundwater wells without authorisation, causing state damage valued at more than 35 million baht.