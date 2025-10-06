Fire breaks out at popular restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA area

MONDAY, OCTOBER 06, 2025

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze at a well-known eatery on Rama IX Road on Monday evening; no injuries or casualties were reported.

At around 5pm on Monday (October 6), a fire broke out at a well-known restaurant in the RCA area (Soi Soonvijai–Rama IX Road) in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi subdistrict, Huai Khwang district.

Upon receiving an emergency call via hotline 199, firefighters and rescue officers from the Bang Kapi Fire and Rescue Station were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Fire crews arrived at approximately 5.17pm to find the blaze engulfing a single-storey building. They quickly began spraying water to extinguish the flames.

By 5.23pm, officials had brought the situation under control. Initial inspections found no casualties or anyone trapped inside the building.

Firefighters are now conducting final extinguishing operations and assessing the extent of the damage. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

