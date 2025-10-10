Villagers bolster bunkers as Thai-Cambodian tensions rise

Amid growing unease along the Thai–Cambodian border, residents in Sa Kaeo province have begun reinforcing bunkers and preparing for possible evacuation, fearing renewed clashes could overwhelm the limited shelters currently available.

Community leaders have issued warnings through village Line groups, urging residents to stay alert and be ready to move to designated evacuation points should the situation escalate.

Locals living near the frontier have started building additional bunkers to supplement existing ones, worried that the current shelters, which can hold only 60 to 70 people, would be insufficient if fighting were to break out.