Villagers bolster bunkers as Thai-Cambodian tensions rise

Amid growing unease along the Thai–Cambodian border, residents in Sa Kaeo province have begun reinforcing bunkers and preparing for possible evacuation, fearing renewed clashes could overwhelm the limited shelters currently available.
Community leaders have issued warnings through village Line groups, urging residents to stay alert and be ready to move to designated evacuation points should the situation escalate.
Locals living near the frontier have started building additional bunkers to supplement existing ones, worried that the current shelters, which can hold only 60 to 70 people, would be insufficient if fighting were to break out.
During field observations, villagers were seen carrying sandbags, cutting bamboo, and using local soil to strengthen earthen walls, reinforcing the new shelters to accommodate more people.
Community heads, assisted by local security officials, advised on safety standards and construction guidelines, stressing that even though the situation remains under control, preparedness is essential.
Residents of Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, whose homes sit just metres from the border, said they had received official alerts through local Line groups, instructing them to prepare for evacuation should tensions worsen.
Sa Kaeo authorities have already established temporary safe zones to accommodate evacuees from all border villages if needed.
Following the warning, several families were seen packing essential items, clothing, and food supplies into plastic containers for quick departure.
Some households have already sent elderly relatives and young children to stay with family members in safer areas further inland. The overall atmosphere in the villages was one of anxiety and cautious vigilance.
Meanwhile, security forces continue to patrol and maintain observation posts along the border to prevent any unexpected incidents.
A local security source said all units were on heightened alert, particularly around Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, the two most sensitive points along the frontier.
The source added that Thai authorities stand fully prepared to safeguard the population should the situation deteriorate.