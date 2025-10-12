Safari World to reopen predator zone on Monday

Safari World has announced that it will reopen the predator zone of its Safari Park in Bangkok on Monday, following official approval from authorities.

The predator zone had been closed since September 10, after a staff member was killed by a pride of lions in front of tourists.

Safari World said it has now received approval from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to reopen the tiger zone in the Safari Park from Monday, October 13, after implementing a series of enhanced safety measures.