11 Thai youths rescued before being smuggled to call-centre gang in Cambodia

Thai troops rescued 11 youths from a house near the border in Sa Kaeo province on Monday evening before they could be smuggled to Cambodia to work for a call-centre gang.

The rescue operation, led by the Aranyaprathet Taskforce, was carried out at around 6.30pm after the eastern branch of the Immanuel Foundation Thailand alerted the unit that several parents had filed complaints, reporting their teenage sons had been deceived and detained by a gang.

Col Chainarong Kasi, commander of the taskforce, said the foundation had informed him that one teenager had contacted his parents to say he was being held at a house in Moo 3 village, Tambon Fak Huay, Aranyaprathet district, since Monday morning.