Towing boat sinks in Ayutthaya, pregnant woman feared drowned

A towing boat sank in the Pa Sak River in Ayutthaya’s Nakhon Luang district on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a pregnant woman missing and feared drowned.
The Ayutthaya Rescue Team reported on its Facebook page at around 3.30pm that the accident occurred near Pak Chan Mill in Tambon Bang Rakam.
According to the report, the towing boat was pulling a barge against the river’s strong current when the barge was pushed backwards by the tide, pulling the towing boat under and causing it to sink rapidly.
A video clip posted on the rescue team’s page showed the moment the boat went under; moments later, a man surfaced from the water.
The survivor, identified as the boat’s skipper, managed to swim ashore. He later told police that his wife, who was seven months pregnant, had been trapped inside and could not escape.
Rescuers believe her body remains trapped inside the sunken boat, but a recovery operation had yet to begin as of Tuesday evening.