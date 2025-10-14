Towing boat sinks in Ayutthaya, pregnant woman feared drowned

A towing boat sank in the Pa Sak River in Ayutthaya’s Nakhon Luang district on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a pregnant woman missing and feared drowned.

The Ayutthaya Rescue Team reported on its Facebook page at around 3.30pm that the accident occurred near Pak Chan Mill in Tambon Bang Rakam.

According to the report, the towing boat was pulling a barge against the river’s strong current when the barge was pushed backwards by the tide, pulling the towing boat under and causing it to sink rapidly.