New tropical storm Fengshen forms, heading toward China

The Thai Meteorological Department has detected signs of a new tropical system — storm Fengshen — which has intensified into a tropical storm over the Philippines. The storm is moving toward the upper South China Sea and Hainan Island in China. Meanwhile, heavy rain and rough seas are expected in southern Thailand this weekend, with thunderstorms caused by the seasonal monsoon trough.

In its latest weather bulletin issued on October 18, 2025, the Meteorological Department confirmed that the tropical depression east of the Philippines has strengthened into tropical storm Fengshen. Although the storm’s main path heads toward China and will not directly affect Thailand, its outer circulation is expected to trigger heavy rainfall and strong winds across the South and the Gulf of Thailand. Residents, especially in risk-prone coastal areas, are advised to closely monitor updates and prepare for severe thunderstorms over the weekend.