NACC clears PTT executives in alleged kickback case involving US firm

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has cleared seven PTT Plc executives of alleged kickback-taking in two gas exploitation projects, dismissed a related complaint in another case, and formally ended its seven-year-long investigation.
According to a PTT source, although the NACC officially concluded its probe into the kickback allegations involving Rolls-Royce Energy Systems Inc. in late May, the update on the cases’ progress has only just been shared with the media.
The NACC began its investigation in 2017, primarily focusing on PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP), a subsidiary of PTT.
Executives of PTT and PTTEP were suspected of receiving bribes from Rolls-Royce Energy Systems Inc. in connection with two procurement projects carried out through direct purchase rather than normal bidding procedures.
The first project involved the purchase of feed gas turbine compressors from Rolls-Royce Energy for PTTEP’s Gas Pressure Control System (PCS), registered as case No. 07-3-530/2560. The second concerned the procurement of equipment for an ethane separation plant (ESP) from the same company.
The six PTT executives investigated under the PCS project were:
The three executives investigated under the ESP project were:
On May 13 this year, the NACC investigation panel met to review the progress of both cases and resolved to terminate the probes, citing insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations of bribery against the seven executives. Chitrapongse and Wichai were under investigation in both cases.
The panel found that the direct procurement process did not cause any damage to PTT or confer undue benefit to Rolls-Royce Energy Systems Inc. It further concluded that the projects’ procurement procedures were carried out in full compliance with PTT regulations.
Moreover, investigators found no evidence that any of the executives had received bribes from the US firm, either domestically or overseas.
The panel also resolved to dismiss a complaint related to the Gas Separation Plant 5 (GSP-5) construction project, citing a lack of sufficient grounds to suspect irregularities.
According to the PTT source, the panel submitted its findings to the NACC in late May. The NACC subsequently agreed with the panel’s recommendations to close the PCS and ESP cases and dismiss the GSP-5 complaint.