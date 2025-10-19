NACC clears PTT executives in alleged kickback case involving US firm

The six PTT executives investigated under the PCS project were:

Chitrapongse Kwangsukstith, then executive vice president of the Natural Gas Business Group Wichai Pornkiratiwat, former assistant managing director of the project Suwanan Chart-udomphan, former assistant managing director of the Gas Separation Plant Somchai Sinthaphannathorn, former assistant managing director in charge of natural gas procurement and distribution Sriwan Iamrungroj, former assistant managing director for policy and planning Borworndej Komolvaj, former project director

The three executives investigated under the ESP project were:

Chitrapongse Kwangsukstith

Wichai Pornkiratiwat

Suchart Thewethiwarak, former director of the Ethane Separation Plant project

On May 13 this year, the NACC investigation panel met to review the progress of both cases and resolved to terminate the probes, citing insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations of bribery against the seven executives. Chitrapongse and Wichai were under investigation in both cases.

The panel found that the direct procurement process did not cause any damage to PTT or confer undue benefit to Rolls-Royce Energy Systems Inc. It further concluded that the projects’ procurement procedures were carried out in full compliance with PTT regulations.

Moreover, investigators found no evidence that any of the executives had received bribes from the US firm, either domestically or overseas.

The panel also resolved to dismiss a complaint related to the Gas Separation Plant 5 (GSP-5) construction project, citing a lack of sufficient grounds to suspect irregularities.

According to the PTT source, the panel submitted its findings to the NACC in late May. The NACC subsequently agreed with the panel’s recommendations to close the PCS and ESP cases and dismiss the GSP-5 complaint.

