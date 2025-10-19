Thai police warn of 15-year jail term for crossing border to work for call-centre gangs

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) have warned Thais against crossing the border to work for online scam gangs in Cambodia, saying they could be deemed members of transnational criminal organisations and face up to 15 years in prison.

The warning followed reports that several Thais had been either “rescued” or arrested at houses along the Thai-Cambodian border while waiting to sneak across to work for call-centre gangs.

Several others reportedly fled across the border from Poipet after entering Cambodia illegally to undergo facial scans, allowing the gangs to use mule accounts they had sold to the scammers.