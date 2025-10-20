16 provinces still affected by floods, but most see improvement: DDPM

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) announced on Monday that 16 provinces remain affected by flooding, though the situation has improved in most areas except for three central provinces.
In its latest nationwide update, the DDPM said provinces in the North, Central, and Northeast are still experiencing flooding, but conditions are mostly stable or improving.
The affected provinces are Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Chachoengsao.
While water levels are receding in most provinces, the DDPM reported rising water levels in Suphan Buri, Nonthaburi, and Chachoengsao.
The DDPM said the flooding has affected 129,038 families in 3,129 villages across 536 tambons in 77 districts within the 16 provinces.
So far, 10 deaths have been reported: one in Phitsanulok, one in Phichit, and eight in Ayutthaya.
The department said it continues to coordinate with other government agencies to assist flood victims, including pumping water out of communities and farmlands, as well as protecting business areas and historical sites from inundation.
The DDPM warned that more rain may occur later this week due to the influence of Tropical Storm Fengshen over the upper South China Sea.
Although the storm is expected to weaken and will not directly hit Thailand, its effects could still bring additional rainfall.
The department forecast rain in the Northeast from 23–24 October, while the South will likely experience heavy rainfall due to the prevailing monsoon trough, which could cause flash floods, runoff, and river overflows.