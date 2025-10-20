16 provinces still affected by floods, but most see improvement: DDPM

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) announced on Monday that 16 provinces remain affected by flooding, though the situation has improved in most areas except for three central provinces.

In its latest nationwide update, the DDPM said provinces in the North, Central, and Northeast are still experiencing flooding, but conditions are mostly stable or improving.

The affected provinces are Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Chachoengsao.