16 suspected mule account solicitors for online gambling site arrested

Officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) have arrested 16 people suspected of soliciting mule accounts for a large online gambling website linked to the hacking of government websites.

The DSI announced on Thursday that two additional suspects connected to the gambling network had been apprehended, bringing the total number of arrests to 16.

The two latest suspects were identified as Narinporn (surname withheld), 23, and Pacharadanai (surname withheld), 19. Both were arrested in Phuket.

In total, the DSI has targeted 23 individuals suspected of soliciting mule accounts for the unnamed online gambling platform. The suspects were identified after investigators examined more than 100 mule accounts linked to the website.