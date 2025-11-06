Bangkok, 10 other central provinces warned of river overflowing

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Thursday warned residents living along the Chao Phraya River and its tributaries in Bangkok and 10 other central provinces to brace for possible overflowing.

The DDPM explained that a massive volume of water flowing from upstream provinces had prompted authorities to increase the discharge rate from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat, which could raise water levels downstream by 0.6 to 0.9 metres.

Apart from Bangkok, the 10 affected provinces are Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan.