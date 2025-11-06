Bangkok, 10 other central provinces warned of river overflowing

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Thursday warned residents living along the Chao Phraya River and its tributaries in Bangkok and 10 other central provinces to brace for possible overflowing.
The DDPM explained that a massive volume of water flowing from upstream provinces had prompted authorities to increase the discharge rate from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat, which could raise water levels downstream by 0.6 to 0.9 metres.
Apart from Bangkok, the 10 affected provinces are Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan.
The warning was issued after the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) predicted that the water flow passing the C2 station in Nakhon Sawan’s Mueang district would rise to 2,600–2,800 cubic metres per second.
The RID also estimated that water in the Sakae Krung River would flow through the Ct19 station in Uthai Thani at a rate of 450 cubic metres per second.
These factors are expected to cause water to flow into the Chao Phraya Dam at 3,050–3,250 cubic metres per second, while the irrigation canals connected to the dam can accommodate only 550 cubic metres per second.
As a result, the DDPM said authorities would have to increase the dam’s discharge rate from 2,500 to 2,700 cubic metres per second, leading to a downstream water level rise of 0.6–0.9 metres.
The DDPM warned that low-lying areas outside flood barriers could be affected, including:
The DDPM said it has coordinated with Bangkok and the 10 provinces to closely monitor the situation, particularly in low-lying areas outside flood defences.
Private businesses operating along the river, such as pier and raft restaurants, were also warned of rising water levels.
Residents were advised to move belongings to higher ground, while local administrations were instructed to inspect flood barriers and remain on standby around the clock to respond to potential flooding.
The DDPM added that affected residents can contact its 24-hour hotline at 1784 for assistance.