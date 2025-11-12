Appeals Court sentences Nop Narongdej and Khunying Korkaew to two years in prison

The long-running Narongdej family saga continues to grip Thailand’s business and social elite after three brothers, Krit, Nop, and Korn, became bitterly divided over the purchase of shares in Wind Energy Holding (WEH).
The dispute, which began as a corporate disagreement, has since spiralled into multiple lawsuits over asset division, inheritance, and loan disputes.
One of the most significant cases involves the use of forged signatures, a legal battle between Kasem, Kris, and Korn Narongdej on one side, and Khunying Korkaew Boonyachinda, wife of a former national police chief, and her son-in-law, Nop Narongdej on the other.
On Tuesday (November 11), the Criminal Court on Ratchada Road ruled in favour of Kasem Narongdej, sentencing Khunying Korkaew Boonyachinda and Nop Narongdej each to two years in prison for using forged documents bearing Kasem’s signature to transfer Wind Energy Holding shares worth over 20 billion baht.
The case, involving falsified share transfer documents valued at more than 20 billion baht, has sent shockwaves through Thailand’s business community. A lower court had initially acquitted the defendants on July 5, 2025, but after reviewing additional evidence, the Court of Appeal overturned the verdict, finding both defendants guilty of using forged share certificates to transfer the ownership of WEH shares from Kasem, the family patriarch and founder of the KPN Group, to a Hong Kong-registered company controlled by the accused.
After the ruling, Korn Narongdej, Kasem’s youngest son, expressed gratitude to the judiciary for restoring justice to his father and family.
“The first thing I want to do is to go home and pay my respects to my father,” Korn said. “He always told us that the truth is one and only one, and today that truth has finally prevailed. We are deeply thankful for the support and positive energy from everyone who stood by our family.”