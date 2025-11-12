Appeals Court sentences Nop Narongdej and Khunying Korkaew to two years in prison

The long-running Narongdej family saga continues to grip Thailand’s business and social elite after three brothers, Krit, Nop, and Korn, became bitterly divided over the purchase of shares in Wind Energy Holding (WEH).

The dispute, which began as a corporate disagreement, has since spiralled into multiple lawsuits over asset division, inheritance, and loan disputes.

One of the most significant cases involves the use of forged signatures, a legal battle between Kasem, Kris, and Korn Narongdej on one side, and Khunying Korkaew Boonyachinda, wife of a former national police chief, and her son-in-law, Nop Narongdej on the other.