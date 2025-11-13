Thamanat orders RID to speed up draining of floodwaters in 4 central provinces

Measures to Minimise Impact on Downstream Areas

With the floodwaters from the late rainy season continuing to flow into the Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat, the RID was instructed to consider measures to minimise the impact on downstream areas. On Thursday, the RID reported that the Chao Phraya River was flowing at a rate of 3,011 cubic metres per second at the C.2 station in Nakhon Sawan.

The water level was further augmented by water from the Sakae Krung River before reaching the Chao Phraya Dam.

The RID maintained the discharge rate at the Chao Phraya Dam at 2,900 cubic metres per second. Additionally, the discharge rate from the Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lop Buri was reduced to 200 cubic metres per second. The RID also diverted water through the Phra Ram 6 Dam to the Rapiphat Canal, the Nakhon Nayok River, and the Bang Pakong River, eventually reaching the Gulf of Thailand to minimise the impact of upstream floodwaters.

Installing Water Pumps in Four Provinces

The 12th RID office has installed 70 water pumps in the four provinces as follows:

Suphan Buri (Pho Phraya and Sam Chuk districts): 34 pumps

Angthong: 12 pumps

Sing Buri and Chainat: 26 pumps

Uthai Thani: 2 pumps

All pumps are operating at full capacity to divert water from rice fields into irrigation canals.

Flooded Areas in the Chao Phraya Basin

Meanwhile, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) released satellite images from the THEOS-1 satellite on Wednesday, showing that 2,441,484 rai of land in the middle and lower Chao Phraya basin are currently flooded. The flooded areas include: