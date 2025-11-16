NWRC resolves to reduce Bhumibol Dam discharge to 45m cubic metres per day

The National Water Resources Committee (NWRC) on Sunday resolved to reduce the discharge from Bhumibol Dam from 55 million cubic metres to 45 million cubic metres per day within two days.

Discharge reduction to ease downstream flooding

Paithoon Kengkarnchang, deputy secretary-general of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), said the NWRC first approved a reduction from 55 million to 50 million cubic metres per day on Sunday. A further cut from 50 million to 45 million cubic metres per day was also ordered.

Since water released from the dam in Tak flows along the Ping River into the Chao Phraya River, the lower discharge aims to ease flooding downstream of the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat, Paithoon noted.