Army logistics supply helicopter makes emergency landing in Mae Hong Son

A Bell 212 Army helicopter made an emergency landing in Mae Hong Son’s Khun Yuam district on Sunday during its monthly mission to deliver logistics supplies, the Singhanat Task Force announced.
Residents of Ban Huay Ton Noon village in Tambon Mae Ngao reported seeing the helicopter land in the middle of rice fields at around 11 am, causing alarm among villagers.
The Bell 212 helicopter, operated by the Singhanat Task Force, landed safely in a harvested rice field. No explosion occurred and no injuries were reported.
Later, the task force clarified that the helicopter had been on its monthly operation to deliver supplies to troop posts in Khun Yuam and Mae Sariang districts. After completing deliveries in Khun Yuam and preparing to fly to Mae Sariang, the pilot noticed a flashing master caution light.
The crew checked the caution panel and found that the warning light had flashed for about ten seconds, while the oil pressure gauge indicated pressure below normal and continuing to drop.
As a precaution, the pilot decided to carry out an emergency landing in the rice field to determine the cause of the oil pressure drop.
The task force added that the public need not be concerned, as engineers were already fixing the issue and the helicopter was expected to resume its flight later the same day.