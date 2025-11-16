Army logistics supply helicopter makes emergency landing in Mae Hong Son

A Bell 212 Army helicopter made an emergency landing in Mae Hong Son’s Khun Yuam district on Sunday during its monthly mission to deliver logistics supplies, the Singhanat Task Force announced.

Residents of Ban Huay Ton Noon village in Tambon Mae Ngao reported seeing the helicopter land in the middle of rice fields at around 11 am, causing alarm among villagers.

The Bell 212 helicopter, operated by the Singhanat Task Force, landed safely in a harvested rice field. No explosion occurred and no injuries were reported.