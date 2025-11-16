RTA warns personnel, public against sharing operational information online

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Sunday warned its personnel and urged the public to refrain from sharing information on military operations or the locations of bases and operation sites on social media.
The warning was issued on the RTA’s “Smart Soldiers Strong Army” Facebook page at 8.15am.
The RTA explained that such information could enable enemies to analyse operational details and use them to target frontline posts.
The post stressed that all RTA personnel must strictly adhere to the highest level of Operational Security (OPSEC), stating:
The RTA noted that although some information may not be classified, when combined with other data it could reveal the “overall picture” of operations, which enemies could exploit to attack army posts along the border.
The post emphasised that it is the duty of both soldiers and civilians to protect the country during an era of information warfare that can threaten national security. It added that soldiers and civilians alike must use social media with caution to ensure the safety of frontline troops and uphold shared responsibility for national defence.