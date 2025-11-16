RTA warns personnel, public against sharing operational information online

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Sunday warned its personnel and urged the public to refrain from sharing information on military operations or the locations of bases and operation sites on social media.

The warning was issued on the RTA’s “Smart Soldiers Strong Army” Facebook page at 8.15am.

The RTA explained that such information could enable enemies to analyse operational details and use them to target frontline posts.

The post stressed that all RTA personnel must strictly adhere to the highest level of Operational Security (OPSEC), stating: