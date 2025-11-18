Cargo tugboat crashes into riverside homes on Chao Phraya

In the early hours of November 18, 2025, a cargo tugboat crashed into riverside houses along the Chao Phraya River in Ko Kret, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi, causing three homes to collapse into the water.
Saipin, 66, owner of house No. 27/2, said the incident occurred around 1:00am while she, her sister and her niece were asleep.
“I heard the sound of a boat and then a loud crash. Sparks and electrical flashes came from the house. I shouted for everyone to get out, and we had to escape through the window,” she said.
She added that her house had just been repaired in May, with new foundation pillars costing about 300,000 baht.
Her brother’s house in front was also completely renovated recently at a cost of 2 million baht, but is now uninhabitable after collapsing into the river. She has already filed a police report against the helmsman.
Tern, 30, the helmsman, said he had been transporting general cargo from Bang Pa-in to Samut Prakan.
When approaching Ko Kret, the river current was unusually strong, and the steering wheel malfunctioned, causing him to lose control and crash into the houses.
Gib, 28, the helmsman’s wife, said she was asleep on the vessel when the collision occurred.
“I heard a huge crash and woke up immediately to help hold the wheel so the boat would drift with the current. We didn’t run away. Once the boat stopped, we went ashore to speak with the homeowners and then reported the incident to Pak Kret Police Station.”
She also confirmed that the boat had no insurance coverage.
Local authorities are assessing the structural damage, and police have begun investigating the mechanical failure claim and liability for the compensation process.