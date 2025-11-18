Cargo tugboat crashes into riverside homes on Chao Phraya

In the early hours of November 18, 2025, a cargo tugboat crashed into riverside houses along the Chao Phraya River in Ko Kret, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi, causing three homes to collapse into the water.

Residents recount the moment of impact

Saipin, 66, owner of house No. 27/2, said the incident occurred around 1:00am while she, her sister and her niece were asleep.

“I heard the sound of a boat and then a loud crash. Sparks and electrical flashes came from the house. I shouted for everyone to get out, and we had to escape through the window,” she said.

She added that her house had just been repaired in May, with new foundation pillars costing about 300,000 baht.

Her brother’s house in front was also completely renovated recently at a cost of 2 million baht, but is now uninhabitable after collapsing into the river. She has already filed a police report against the helmsman.