Justice Minister inspects secret VIP room at Bangkok Remand Prison, orders action against staff

Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat on Saturday conducted an on-site inspection of Bangkok Remand Prison, following the raid on November 16 which uncovered irregularities and raised suspicions that certain Chinese inmates may have received special privileges.
During the visit, the minister held a joint meeting with relevant agencies, including Deputy Corrections Chief Yutthana Nakrueangsri, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), Prachachuen Police Station, and other officials, to coordinate information and jointly verify the facts.
The key area under investigation was a “modified room”, originally intended for prison wardens within the restricted zone but later renovated to resemble a VIP-style reception room.
This is the same area where two Chinese women were reportedly escorted by staff into a restricted zone without using the official visitor channels. The fact-finding committee inspected the room thoroughly, along with access points and all related passageways.
Officials will examine the entire site — walkways, entry and exit routes, and all CCTV camera positions. Earlier checks found some CCTV footage had been deleted, and forensic technicians are now attempting to recover the data to confirm when inmates entered the restricted zone and how the two women accessed the prison.
This inspection marks a crucial step before handing the findings to the DSI for further investigation, with plans in place to coordinate with AMLO to examine potential financial links suggesting corruption among prison officers.
Initial findings indicate that 6-7 officers were involved. Each will face an individual investigation.
Rutthapon said today’s inspection is expected to shed light on key facts — including the layout of the modified room, the sequence of events, and the involvement of all related individuals. The Justice Minister stated that all findings will lead to strict legal action against anyone found guilty of misconduct.