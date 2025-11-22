Justice Minister inspects secret VIP room at Bangkok Remand Prison, orders action against staff

Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat on Saturday conducted an on-site inspection of Bangkok Remand Prison, following the raid on November 16 which uncovered irregularities and raised suspicions that certain Chinese inmates may have received special privileges.

During the visit, the minister held a joint meeting with relevant agencies, including Deputy Corrections Chief Yutthana Nakrueangsri, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), Prachachuen Police Station, and other officials, to coordinate information and jointly verify the facts.

The key area under investigation was a “modified room”, originally intended for prison wardens within the restricted zone but later renovated to resemble a VIP-style reception room.

This is the same area where two Chinese women were reportedly escorted by staff into a restricted zone without using the official visitor channels. The fact-finding committee inspected the room thoroughly, along with access points and all related passageways.