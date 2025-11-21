Exposed: secret passage and illicit privileges inside Bangkok Remand Prison

According to information obtained by the raid team, a group of grey Chinese inmates allegedly paid large sums—reportedly in seven figures—to fly in foreign models and arrange illicit meetings inside the facility.

The inmates were escorted from Zone 3 through Gate 2 to a concealed room beneath a staircase, where the women waited. Entry for the models was facilitated through an internal passage connected to the office of the prison commander on the second floor, allowing them to bypass Gate 1 entirely.

The hidden space, believed to have been prepared as a private reception area, was largely out of sight.

During the operation, officials found key evidence confirming inappropriate activity, leading to the immediate transfer of the prison governor and 19 officers, along with the establishment of a formal inquiry committee.