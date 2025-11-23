THAI provides rebooking and refunds after Hat Yai flooding

Thai Airways International has issued a travel advisory for passengers affected by flooding in the Hat Yai district, Songkhla province. The measures apply to travellers holding THAI tickets issued on or before 22 November 2025 with scheduled travel to or from Hat Yai International Airport between November 22–30, 2025.

The airline will offer the following assistance:

• Flight/date changes

Passengers may change their travel date or flight on the same route without any change fee and at the same fare class. Changes must be made by November 30, 2025, with the new travel date completed by December 15, 2025.