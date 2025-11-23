THAI provides rebooking and refunds after Hat Yai flooding

Thai Airways International has issued a travel advisory for passengers affected by flooding in the Hat Yai district, Songkhla province. The measures apply to travellers holding THAI tickets issued on or before 22 November 2025 with scheduled travel to or from Hat Yai International Airport between November 22–30, 2025.
• Flight/date changes
Passengers may change their travel date or flight on the same route without any change fee and at the same fare class. Changes must be made by November 30, 2025, with the new travel date completed by December 15, 2025.
• Ticket refunds
Refunds can be requested under the original ticket conditions. Alternatively, passengers may opt to receive an EMD travel credit, valid for 365 days from the date the voucher is approved, to be used for future domestic travel.
• Full refund for cancelled flights
Passengers whose flights are cancelled are eligible for a full refund.
THAI advises passengers to stay updated via the THAI Contact Centre at 0-2356-1111, available 24 hours, or through authorised THAI ticketing agents.
The airline apologised for any inconvenience caused.