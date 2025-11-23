Revenue Dept warns of phishing scams disguised as tax refund emails

The Revenue Department has warned the public not to fall victim to phishing scams disguised as tax refund notifications sent via email.

In its warning issued on Saturday, the department said it has no policy of sending emails to taxpayers to notify them of tax refunds, nor does it send links for identity verification.

According to the department, scammers have been circulating phishing emails with subject lines such as “Informing rights for tax refund”, urging recipients to click attached links to verify their information.

The department added that taxpayers who wish to check their eligibility for tax refunds must do so only through its official website: rd.go.th.