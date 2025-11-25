DDPM revises number of southern flood victims to 2.1 million

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Tuesday revised the number of flood victims in nine southern provinces to 2.1 million.
The DDPM announced that, as of 6 am on Tuesday, the flood disaster in the South had worsened, affecting 2,196,758 people in 4,688 villages across 643 tambon in 98 districts within nine provinces. A total of 798,695 families have been impacted.
The DDPM reported that 13 people had died in the flooding, with the breakdown as follows: 6 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, 3 in Pattani, 2 in Yala, and 2 in Phatthalung.
The five other affected southern provinces—Surat Thani, Trang, Satun, Songkhla, and Narathiwat—did not report any fatalities.
On Monday, the DDPM had reported that the ongoing floods had affected 1,917,521 people in 719,858 families.
The DDPM stated that the floods were caused by the strengthening of the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, which has unleashed heavy rains in many parts of the South since November 17.
The DDPM warned that the situation could worsen, as the Meteorological Department forecasted further heavy rainfall in the lower South over the next 24 hours, especially in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.