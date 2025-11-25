DDPM revises number of southern flood victims to 2.1 million

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Tuesday revised the number of flood victims in nine southern provinces to 2.1 million.

The DDPM announced that, as of 6 am on Tuesday, the flood disaster in the South had worsened, affecting 2,196,758 people in 4,688 villages across 643 tambon in 98 districts within nine provinces. A total of 798,695 families have been impacted.

The DDPM reported that 13 people had died in the flooding, with the breakdown as follows: 6 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, 3 in Pattani, 2 in Yala, and 2 in Phatthalung.