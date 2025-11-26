Launch of Low-Cost "AIoT Landslide Warning System" for Real-Time Alerts

A team of researchers from Walailak University (WU) has successfully developed a "Low-Cost Real-Time Landslide Warning System" by applying cutting-edge AIoT technology.

The system integrates LoRaWAN networks, AI-driven risk analysis, and solar-powered sensor nodes to create an automated system that operates even during power outages or internet disruptions.

This innovative solution provides peace of mind and enhances disaster preparedness during the monsoon season for residents in high-risk areas like Sichon District, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The research project was led by Assoc Prof Ajalawit Chantaveerod , along with Asst Prof Eshrat E. Alah, Asst Prof Korakot Suwannarat, and Asst Prof Jantira Rattanarat, under the support of the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) Foundation.