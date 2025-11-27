ONWR expects Utapao Canal’s water level to drop below banks by Thursday

The Office of Natural Water Resources (ONWR) expressed confidence that the water level in the main canal running through Songkhla’s Hat Yai district will drop below its banks by Thursday.

ONWR deputy secretary Paitoon Kengkarnchang said that the ONWR has been monitoring the water level in Utapao Canal in collaboration with the Royal Irrigation Department. They found that the water level in the main canal of Songkhla had passed its peak, which occurred on Wednesday.

As of 6 am on Thursday, the water level in Klong Utapao continued to drop, Paitoon said.