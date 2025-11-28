BDI develops real-time dashboard to link and unify flood crisis response operations

The Big Data Institute (BDI) has developed a real-time dashboard to track urgent rescue cases during the flood crisis in southern provinces.

The dashboard was created under the direction of Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob to link information about urgent flood-related rescue cases in the southern provinces.

Chaichanok explained that he convened a meeting of the Information Centre for Responding to Flood Emergencies, with the goal of unifying and linking data on urgent rescue cases. The meeting was attended by representatives from all concerned government agencies and developers of applications designed for flood victims or their relatives to post requests for help.