BDI develops real-time dashboard to link and unify flood crisis response operations

The Big Data Institute (BDI) has developed a real-time dashboard to track urgent rescue cases during the flood crisis in southern provinces.
The dashboard was created under the direction of Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob to link information about urgent flood-related rescue cases in the southern provinces.
Chaichanok explained that he convened a meeting of the Information Centre for Responding to Flood Emergencies, with the goal of unifying and linking data on urgent rescue cases. The meeting was attended by representatives from all concerned government agencies and developers of applications designed for flood victims or their relatives to post requests for help.
Chaichanok stated that he had assigned the BDI to integrate data from various applications in the provinces, eliminating duplicate cases, and creating a central, accurate database to help agencies in disaster areas assist victims more effectively.
Chaichanok further explained that the BDI’s real-time dashboard would display cases being addressed, those that had already been rescued, and cases where calls for help were cancelled. The dashboard also includes victims’ names, mobile numbers, addresses, and their specific needs.
He emphasized that the dashboard and unified database would enhance the efficiency of rescue agencies in assisting flood victims.
Additionally, Chaichanok mentioned that the BDI had developed social listening tools to monitor requests for help on social media networks.
Chaichanok also coordinated with the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to request that mobile phone operators share their cell towers in the affected flood provinces. This would help restore mobile phone signals by at least 80% for the time being.