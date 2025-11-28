Lecturer shares heartbreaking account of Hat Yai flood crisis and resilience of healthcare workers

As the water levels started to subside on the first day, more patients began arriving at the hospital, some soaked through and having lost everything. The medical teams, supported by volunteers, continued working non-stop.

The medical teams were thanked by those who received help, and even those working on the OPD frontline continued to show immense strength, ensuring that those in need were cared for.

By evening, the hospital had received a high number of people coming to claim deceased relatives, with medical staff trying their best to manage the situation amidst the devastation.

As the night progressed, emergency teams worked tirelessly to feed over 200 forensic staff involved in the recovery efforts.

Despite the overwhelming circumstances, the Hat Yai community’s spirit remained unbroken, with everyone committed to continuing their efforts. Medical students, residents, and other staff worked relentlessly, unsure if they even managed to sleep, but driven by a deep sense of duty to those affected.

This crisis is one of the most difficult moments for Hat Yai, yet the unwavering strength and resolve of all involved will help the city recover and rebuild.