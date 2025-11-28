Lecturer shares heartbreaking account of Hat Yai flood crisis and resilience of healthcare workers

A lecturer at Prince of Songkla University in Hat Yai, Songkhla shared a poignant post on Facebook on Friday, detailing the severe flooding crisis in the region and its overwhelming impact on the healthcare system.
The post of Dr Padiporn Limumpornpetch described the situation as Hat Yai resembling a war zone, with frontline healthcare workers from Prince of Songkla University and local medical staff working tirelessly to manage the crisis:
The Songklanagarind Hospital became the sole medical hub for the region, with only half of its personnel able to reach the site, yet they worked tirelessly day and night. The Emergency Room (ER) became overwhelmed, with triage areas set up outside the hospital to cope with the influx of severely ill patients.
Patients were coming in with severe conditions like difficulty breathing, shock, infection, and deep wounds, many of which had not eaten for several days.
The Surgical Department worked relentlessly, performing surgeries on patients injured by debris and glass, or suffering from deep tissue infections from contaminated floodwaters. Four surgical teams worked simultaneously, with operations running non-stop.
Despite the critical situation, staff continued to share food and supplies with flood victims. Doctors and nurses sent food to OPD staff, while those in need received urgent supplies thanks to the quick help from local volunteers.
As the water levels started to subside on the first day, more patients began arriving at the hospital, some soaked through and having lost everything. The medical teams, supported by volunteers, continued working non-stop.
The medical teams were thanked by those who received help, and even those working on the OPD frontline continued to show immense strength, ensuring that those in need were cared for.
By evening, the hospital had received a high number of people coming to claim deceased relatives, with medical staff trying their best to manage the situation amidst the devastation.
As the night progressed, emergency teams worked tirelessly to feed over 200 forensic staff involved in the recovery efforts.
Despite the overwhelming circumstances, the Hat Yai community’s spirit remained unbroken, with everyone committed to continuing their efforts. Medical students, residents, and other staff worked relentlessly, unsure if they even managed to sleep, but driven by a deep sense of duty to those affected.
This crisis is one of the most difficult moments for Hat Yai, yet the unwavering strength and resolve of all involved will help the city recover and rebuild.