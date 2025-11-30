DES warns of rising online scams offering illegal driving licence services

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) has warned the public not to fall victim to online scammers falsely claiming they can obtain legal driving licences without mandatory training or examinations.

False driving licence offers surge on social media

DES Ministry spokeswoman Suchada Zhang Thaensap said social media platforms had seen a surge in deceptive advertisements offering “easy” driving licence services for both Thais and foreign expats over the past week.

One widely circulated scam targets foreign expats, falsely claiming they can legally obtain a Thai driving licence without completing required lessons or passing any tests. Suchada said this was the most prominent scam detected and investigated by the DES Ministry between 21 and 27 November.