Songkhla flood victims’ families to receive 2m baht without paperwork

The Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre (EFCOC) resolved on Monday to provide 2 million baht in assistance to the families of those who died in the Songkhla floods, without requiring any paperwork or red tape.

The decision was announced at 12.05pm after a meeting at Government House chaired by government spokesman and EFCOC spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat.

Siripong said the 2-million-baht compensation applies only to fatalities in Songkhla, which has been declared a state of emergency. Families of deceased victims in other southern provinces will receive assistance under the normal regulations of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).