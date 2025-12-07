Taipei economic office visits Hat Yai to help affected Taiwanese expats

The head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand (TECOT) led a delegation to Hat Yai on Saturday to hand out financial aid to Taiwanese business operators affected by the recent massive floods.
TECOT head Peter Sha-Li Lan and his wife visited Hat Yai, which is recovering from the severe flooding, to hand over financial assistance of US$50,000 to Taiwanese expatriates operating businesses in the city.
The aid was received by Chiu Ying-hua, chairman of the club of Taiwanese business operators in the South.
Peter Lan said the money would be used to help Taiwanese business operators recover from the floods as quickly as possible. He said houses, shops and factories owned by Taiwanese operators had been severely damaged, although everyone was safe.
According to Peter Lan, Taiwanese people and business operators in Thailand, as well as overseas Chinese, have donated funds to help local people in Hat Yai recover from flood damage. The donations have been channelled through four overseas Chinese associations – the Chinese Association in Thailand (Chong Hua), the Taiwan Association of Thailand, the Thai–Taiwan Business Association and the Overseas Chinese Association of Thailand.
Some overseas Chinese who visited Hat Yai with Peter Lan also handed over relief bags to local residents, to demonstrate the long-standing ties between Thailand and Taiwan and to show their empathy for those suffering in the South.