Taipei economic office visits Hat Yai to help affected Taiwanese expats

The head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand (TECOT) led a delegation to Hat Yai on Saturday to hand out financial aid to Taiwanese business operators affected by the recent massive floods.

TECOT head Peter Sha-Li Lan and his wife visited Hat Yai, which is recovering from the severe flooding, to hand over financial assistance of US$50,000 to Taiwanese expatriates operating businesses in the city.

The aid was received by Chiu Ying-hua, chairman of the club of Taiwanese business operators in the South.