Instagram CEO: 2026 will favour raw, real human content

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri says 2026 is likely to become the year people crave content that feels more real, after AI-generated material increasingly dominated feeds throughout 2025.

Mosseri said AI content has been taking over social media feeds in large volumes, creating major impacts for photographers and creators. At the same time, he suggested this saturation could push the 2026 trend towards content that feels more authentic and grounded in reality.

He pointed to rapid advances in AI technology in 2025 that are expected to accelerate further, flooding the internet with synthetic material and making it harder for users to distinguish what is real from what is fake.

A likely consequence, he said, is rising pressure on platforms to detect and label AI-generated content. However, he argued that AI has already reached a point where it can produce highly realistic images, making reliable detection and identity verification increasingly difficult—implying that platform efforts in that direction may not be sufficient.