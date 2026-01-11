BMA proposes work from home on Monday and Tuesday as PM2.5 set to rise

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has sought cooperation from government agencies and private firms to allow their staff to work from home on Monday and Tuesday, when air quality is expected to be at its worst in the latest round of PM2.5 pollution in the capital.

In its latest warning, the BMA said levels of PM2.5 fine particulate matter are expected to rise in Bangkok from January 9 to 17 due to low ventilation rates, as forecast by the Meteorological Department.

The BMA estimated PM2.5 would remain at a moderate-risk level from January 9 to 11 (yellow), when vulnerable groups should reduce time outdoors and wear air-filtering masks when outside.