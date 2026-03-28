PM orders crisis centre to monitor Middle East conflict impact

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered the establishment of a dedicated crisis centre to monitor and respond to the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as Thailand steps up efforts to manage potential fallout from the escalating situation.

The order, issued under Ministry of Interior directive No. 736/2569 and signed on March 25, formally establishes the “Centre for Administration and Monitoring of the Middle East Conflict Situation” under the Ministry of Interior.





The centre aims to enhance surveillance, coordination and response to overseas crises that may affect Thailand, ensuring a unified and timely approach to managing risks linked to the conflict.

It will operate as a central mechanism to assess developments and mitigate impacts on the country, particularly in areas related to public welfare, economic stability and national security.

The centre has been assigned six key responsibilities. These include closely monitoring and analysing the situation and its potential impacts; integrating operations across agencies under the Ministry of Interior and other relevant bodies; and formulating policies, measures and assistance plans for affected populations.