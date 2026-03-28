PM orders crisis centre to monitor Middle East conflict impact

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered the establishment of a dedicated crisis centre to monitor and respond to the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as Thailand steps up efforts to manage potential fallout from the escalating situation.
The order, issued under Ministry of Interior directive No. 736/2569 and signed on March 25, formally establishes the “Centre for Administration and Monitoring of the Middle East Conflict Situation” under the Ministry of Interior.
The centre aims to enhance surveillance, coordination and response to overseas crises that may affect Thailand, ensuring a unified and timely approach to managing risks linked to the conflict.
It will operate as a central mechanism to assess developments and mitigate impacts on the country, particularly in areas related to public welfare, economic stability and national security.
The centre has been assigned six key responsibilities. These include closely monitoring and analysing the situation and its potential impacts; integrating operations across agencies under the Ministry of Interior and other relevant bodies; and formulating policies, measures and assistance plans for affected populations.
It will also be responsible for issuing directives and coordinating responses with provincial authorities, districts and local administrative organisations, as well as reporting developments to higher-level policy coordination bodies.
In addition, the centre will oversee public communications to ensure accurate information is disseminated, helping to prevent panic and misinformation during a period of heightened global uncertainty.
The Ministry of Interior is also working in coordination with other agencies, including Bangkok Metropolitan Administration authorities, to ensure round-the-clock support for the public, focusing on both safety and cost-of-living concerns.
Officials said the establishment of the centre reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding public welfare and maintaining stability, reinforcing its role in supporting citizens through global crises that could have domestic consequences.