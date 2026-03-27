Narongchai urges targeted relief for those hit hardest by energy crisis

Narongchai Akrasanee, a former energy minister, said on the television programme Kom Chad Luek on Friday (March 27, 2026) that the Middle East conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran is rooted in “historical revenge”, with no prospect of an outright winner or loser.

He said the confrontation was being driven by deep grievances on both the US-Iran and Israel-Iran sides, making it difficult to bring to a decisive end.

He pointed to several historical examples to explain his view. On the US-Iran side, he referred to the 1953 overthrow of Iran’s government and the bitterness that followed the 1979 hostage crisis at the US Embassy in Tehran.

On the Israel-Iran side, he said Israel’s long-running conflict with Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, groups he said had received Iranian backing, had reinforced a cycle of retaliation across the region.

“This is a conflict of historical revenge,” Narongchai said. “There is no way it will end with a clear-cut victory or defeat.”