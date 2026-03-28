New intoxication rules take effect, Royal Gazette announces

Three standard tests introduced

The regulation outlines three practical methods for checking intoxication, allowing sellers to apply any one of them:

Finger-to-nose test

The individual must close their eyes and attempt to touch the tip of their nose with a finger. Missing the target by more than one centimetre or showing clear tremors indicates intoxication.

Walk-and-turn test

The individual must walk heel-to-toe in a straight line for 10 steps, turn, and repeat. Showing at least two signs such as stepping off the line, using arms for balance or stopping early will result in being classified as intoxicated.

One-leg stand and counting test

The individual must stand on one leg, raise the other about 15 centimetres and count for 30 seconds. Losing balance, putting the foot down early or swaying significantly will indicate intoxication if two or more signs are observed.

Aimed at safer alcohol sales and public order

Authorities say the new measures are designed to support responsible alcohol sales while reducing risks to public safety.

By introducing clear and consistent criteria, the regulation is expected to help sellers make more informed decisions and prevent alcohol-related incidents in public spaces.