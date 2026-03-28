New intoxication rules take effect, Royal Gazette announces

Thailand has introduced new rules allowing alcohol sellers to assess whether a person is intoxicated, following the publication of a Department of Disease Control notification in the Royal Gazette.
The announcement on March 28 sets out clear criteria and methods for identifying intoxication, with the rules taking effect from the following day.
Issued under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, the regulation aims to provide standardised and practical guidelines for sellers to determine whether a person is drunk and should be refused service.
Under the new rules, a person will be considered intoxicated if they display clear impairment after consuming alcohol, including difficulty maintaining balance, unsteady movement, or behaviour and speech that may pose a risk to themselves or others.
Individuals may also be deemed intoxicated if they smell of alcohol and show additional symptoms such as:
The regulation outlines three practical methods for checking intoxication, allowing sellers to apply any one of them:
Finger-to-nose test
The individual must close their eyes and attempt to touch the tip of their nose with a finger. Missing the target by more than one centimetre or showing clear tremors indicates intoxication.
Walk-and-turn test
The individual must walk heel-to-toe in a straight line for 10 steps, turn, and repeat. Showing at least two signs such as stepping off the line, using arms for balance or stopping early will result in being classified as intoxicated.
One-leg stand and counting test
The individual must stand on one leg, raise the other about 15 centimetres and count for 30 seconds. Losing balance, putting the foot down early or swaying significantly will indicate intoxication if two or more signs are observed.
Authorities say the new measures are designed to support responsible alcohol sales while reducing risks to public safety.
By introducing clear and consistent criteria, the regulation is expected to help sellers make more informed decisions and prevent alcohol-related incidents in public spaces.