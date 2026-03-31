BTSC launches Xtreme Savings packages for Bangkok commuters

The second is a four-station package for short-distance trips of no more than four stations, excluding the origin station. It is intended for passengers making shorter journeys, with fares starting from 25 baht per trip for both general passengers and students.

How the package works if travel exceeds the limit

BTSC said that if a passenger travels five stations or more, the system will deduct the fare at the normal rate from the card and will not count the journey as one of the package trips.

If a passenger taps in and out at the same station, however, one trip will be deducted from the package, with the fare calculated according to the distance travelled.

Extra benefits for Xtreme Savings users

Xtreme Savings customers will also be able to continue their journey onto extension lines at special fares, subject to the terms and conditions set by the company, helping make travel more seamless and more comprehensive.

In addition, customers will receive special privileges from partner brands including Grab, Jetts, ChargeSPOT, Rabbit Care, Rabbit Life, KnowRoaming eSIM and SW1, as well as access to exclusive add-on deals available only to Xtreme Savings package users.