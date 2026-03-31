BTSC launches Xtreme Savings packages for Bangkok commuters

BTSC, operator of the BTS Skytrain, on Tuesday launched two new fare packages aimed at helping Bangkok commuters cut travel costs through its new Xtreme Savings scheme.
Bangkok Transit System Corporation Co Ltd (BTSC) said the packages were designed to reflect the varied travel patterns of urban passengers, including regular commuters, school pupils and university students, while encouraging wider use of the rail network.
Promotional prices for the Xtreme Savings packages will be available from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027. The packages can be purchased at BTSC ticket offices and via the Rabbit Rewards app.
The new packages apply to passengers travelling on the core Green Line, covering major sections such as Mo Chit–On Nut and National Stadium–Wongwian Yai.
The first is a weekly travel package for longer journeys across the core Green Line, with no limit on the number of stations travelled. The package offers 10 trips within seven days and is aimed at regular commuters looking to manage their travel costs more efficiently. Fares average from 34 baht per trip for general passengers and from 27 baht per trip for school pupils and university students.
The second is a four-station package for short-distance trips of no more than four stations, excluding the origin station. It is intended for passengers making shorter journeys, with fares starting from 25 baht per trip for both general passengers and students.
BTSC said that if a passenger travels five stations or more, the system will deduct the fare at the normal rate from the card and will not count the journey as one of the package trips.
If a passenger taps in and out at the same station, however, one trip will be deducted from the package, with the fare calculated according to the distance travelled.
Xtreme Savings customers will also be able to continue their journey onto extension lines at special fares, subject to the terms and conditions set by the company, helping make travel more seamless and more comprehensive.
In addition, customers will receive special privileges from partner brands including Grab, Jetts, ChargeSPOT, Rabbit Care, Rabbit Life, KnowRoaming eSIM and SW1, as well as access to exclusive add-on deals available only to Xtreme Savings package users.