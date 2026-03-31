Thailand braces for 41C heat, storms and severe dust in North and Northeast

Thailand is baking under intense heat, with temperatures expected to climb above 41C in some areas, as the Meteorological Department warns of summer storms, gusty winds and worsening dust pollution in parts of the country.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said upper Thailand would remain generally hot, with hazy conditions during the day and isolated pockets of extreme heat in the North, Northeast and Central Plains. The heat blanket covering upper Thailand, combined with weak southerly and southwesterly winds, is also expected to trigger thunderstorms and strong gusts in some areas.

People across the country have been urged to take care of their health in the hot to extremely hot weather, avoid prolonged outdoor activity, and stay alert for the dangers posed by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Dust and haze remain a major concern, particularly in the North and Northeast, where particulate pollution has built up to high levels due to a dense concentration of hotspots and weak air circulation.