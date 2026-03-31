Thailand braces for 41C heat, storms and severe dust in North and Northeast

Thailand is baking under intense heat, with temperatures expected to climb above 41C in some areas, as the Meteorological Department warns of summer storms, gusty winds and worsening dust pollution in parts of the country.
In its 24-hour forecast, the department said upper Thailand would remain generally hot, with hazy conditions during the day and isolated pockets of extreme heat in the North, Northeast and Central Plains. The heat blanket covering upper Thailand, combined with weak southerly and southwesterly winds, is also expected to trigger thunderstorms and strong gusts in some areas.
People across the country have been urged to take care of their health in the hot to extremely hot weather, avoid prolonged outdoor activity, and stay alert for the dangers posed by thunderstorms and strong winds.
Dust and haze remain a major concern, particularly in the North and Northeast, where particulate pollution has built up to high levels due to a dense concentration of hotspots and weak air circulation.
In the South, scattered thunderstorms are expected in some areas, while daytime conditions will remain hot. The department said easterly and southeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea were driving the weather pattern.
For Bangkok and surrounding areas, the forecast points to generally hot weather with daytime haze. Temperatures are expected to range from 25-26C to 35-38C.
The North is expected to see hot to extremely hot weather with haze during the day, as well as isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds, especially in Tak and Phetchabun. Temperatures are forecast at 19-27C, rising to 36-41C.
The Northeast will remain generally hot, with some areas reaching extremely hot conditions. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are possible, mainly in Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima. Temperatures are forecast at 22-27C, with highs of 39-40C.
The Central region will also be hot to extremely hot in some areas, with haze during the day and scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds, particularly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani and Kanchanaburi. Temperatures are expected to range from 24-26C to 36-41C.
The East is forecast to remain hot and hazy, with thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas, especially Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures are expected at 24-27C, with highs of 34-39C. Seas are forecast at around one metre, rising above one metre in stormy areas.
On the eastern coast of the South, hot daytime weather is expected, with thunderstorms covering about 30% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Temperatures are forecast at 23-25C, with highs of 34-36C.
Along the Andaman coast, hot daytime conditions are also expected, with thunderstorms forecast in around 30% of the area, particularly in Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Temperatures are expected to range from 24-25C to 34-37C, while seas are forecast at around one metre, with waves rising higher offshore and in stormy areas.