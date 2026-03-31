True advances three-pillar AI strategy to drive growth and efficiency

The third pillar, “AI Growth Engine”, is about using AI to generate new growth and new revenue. True has continued to invest in hyper-personalisation so it can better understand customers, identify what message should be delivered, to whom, and at what moment it will be most effective.

Oliviera said the company had previously used machine learning to analyse customer data, but the arrival of generative AI has allowed it to expand further into automated services. One example is “Mali”, True’s GenAI assistant, which supports customers through both chat and voice.

The system can answer questions, solve problems and handle customer requests directly, reducing the need for people to wait for a call centre response or visit a branch as they did in the past. As a result, customer satisfaction has improved while the company has also been able to cut operating costs.

In terms of new revenue creation, he said AI is having a major impact on software engineering and coding, where it can dramatically improve productivity and help create a new type of economy.

At the same time, AI is also playing a growing role in marketing and digital marketing by producing creative work at scale, analysing target groups and improving customer acquisition.

Even so, Oliviera acknowledged that AI adoption is still uneven across industries. The world is currently in a transitional phase in which AI is on its way to becoming a main economic driver, but it has not fully reached that point yet.

Oliviera went on to say that the pace of change is far faster than previous economic revolutions, which took decades to unfold. By contrast, AI has needed only a few years to reshape the technology landscape, from chips and models to future business structures.

Over the next five years, he said, the world could change so dramatically that people may look back on the present moment as only the beginning of a much larger transformation.

For True, the advantage that competitors cannot easily replicate is its people. He said the real difference does not lie in technology alone, but in the human capital and teams the company has built over time.

True has invested continuously in data analytics and machine learning for many years before moving more fully into AI, giving it a team that now serves as a critical backbone of the organisation, he said.

Oliviera concluded that in the AI era, the one thing that must not stop is learning. Everyone, he said, must stay open to new ways of thinking and working, as the world shifts from an economy driven by human intelligence to one increasingly powered by machine intelligence.

Those who learn fastest will hold the advantage in the AI economy that is arriving at speed, he concluded.