Surat Thani files oil-hoarding complaint against PC Siam

Surat Thani’s Provincial Commerce Office has filed a police complaint against PC Siam Petroleum Co Ltd over alleged oil hoarding, in the latest legal step arising from the province’s widening fuel investigation. The complaint was lodged at 11.30pm on April 4 at Mueang Surat Thani Police Station by Kob Thuandam, the Surat Thani provincial commerce officer, acting as the complainant and as a competent official under the Price of Goods and Services Act, B.E. 2542 (1999).

Three allegations lodged under price law

According to the complaint, the company is accused of three possible offences: holding controlled goods above the level set by the committee under Section 25(12), storing controlled goods at a place other than the location declared to officials under Section 25(5), and failing to release goods for sale, refusing to sell, or delaying delivery without reasonable cause. The alleged conduct is said to have continued through March 2026. Investigators have already recorded the complainant’s statement and opened criminal case No. 468/2569 while evidence is gathered.