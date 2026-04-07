Thailand swelters as 16 provinces face 40-42C heat

South to see storms and gusty winds

While upper Thailand remains under intense heat, the department said parts of the South are likely to see thunderstorms and strong winds. On the Gulf coast, storms are forecast in 10% of the area, mainly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, while the Andaman coast is expected to see thunderstorms in 20% of the area, especially in Krabi, Trang and Satun. Waves are forecast at around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundery areas.

East

The East is forecast to remain generally hot, with isolated areas of extreme heat and hazy skies during the day, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the lower part of the region.

Minimum temperature: 24-28C

Maximum temperature: 34-40C

Southerly winds: 15-30km/h

Sea waves: around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorms

South, east coast

The Gulf coast will remain generally hot, with some areas facing extreme heat. Thunderstorms are forecast in 10% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

Minimum temperature: 23-26C

Maximum temperature: 35-40C

Westerly winds: 15-30km/h

Sea waves: around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorms

South, west coast

The Andaman coast is forecast to remain hot, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Minimum temperature: 25-27C

Maximum temperature: 34-37C

Northwesterly winds: 15-30km/h

Sea waves: around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorms

Bangkok and nearby areas stay very hot

Bangkok and surrounding provinces are also expected to remain generally hot to very hot, with hazy daytime conditions continuing through the period. The department’s broader outlook puts maximum temperatures in the capital area at up to 41C.