Thailand swelters as 16 provinces face 40-42C heat

Thailand is set for another spell of punishing heat, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning that upper Thailand will remain generally hot to very hot through Wednesday (April 8), with hazy conditions during the day and isolated thundershowers in some areas. In the South, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in parts of both coasts.
The department said temperatures in some provinces in the North, Northeast, Central Plains and South are forecast to climb to 40-42C, underscoring the intensity of the heatwave now gripping much of the country.
Among the provinces forecast to face extreme heat on Tuesday and Wednesday (April 7-8) are:
While upper Thailand remains under intense heat, the department said parts of the South are likely to see thunderstorms and strong winds. On the Gulf coast, storms are forecast in 10% of the area, mainly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, while the Andaman coast is expected to see thunderstorms in 20% of the area, especially in Krabi, Trang and Satun. Waves are forecast at around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundery areas.
The East is forecast to remain generally hot, with isolated areas of extreme heat and hazy skies during the day, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the lower part of the region.
The Gulf coast will remain generally hot, with some areas facing extreme heat. Thunderstorms are forecast in 10% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
The Andaman coast is forecast to remain hot, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Krabi, Trang and Satun.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces are also expected to remain generally hot to very hot, with hazy daytime conditions continuing through the period. The department’s broader outlook puts maximum temperatures in the capital area at up to 41C.