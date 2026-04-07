Thailand swelters as 16 provinces face 40-42C heat

TUESDAY, APRIL 07, 2026

Thailand will remain hot to extremely hot through April 8, with temperatures reaching 42C in some provinces, while parts of the South face storms and gusty winds.

Thailand is set for another spell of punishing heat, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning that upper Thailand will remain generally hot to very hot through Wednesday (April 8), with hazy conditions during the day and isolated thundershowers in some areas. In the South, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in parts of both coasts.

The department said temperatures in some provinces in the North, Northeast, Central Plains and South are forecast to climb to 40-42C, underscoring the intensity of the heatwave now gripping much of the country.

Provinces tipped to exceed 40C

Among the provinces forecast to face extreme heat on Tuesday and Wednesday (April 7-8) are:

  • Tak: maximum 42C
  • Lop Buri: maximum 42C
  • Lampang: maximum 41C
  • Loei: maximum 41C
  • Khon Kaen: maximum 41C
  • Nakhon Ratchasima: maximum 41C
  • Kanchanaburi: maximum 41C
  • Phetchabun: maximum 40C
  • Maha Sarakham: maximum 40C
  • Ubon Ratchathani: maximum 40C
  • Nakhon Sawan: maximum 40C
  • Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya: maximum 40C
  • Ratchaburi: maximum 40C
  • Sa Kaeo: maximum 40C
  • Surat Thani: maximum 40C
  • Pathum Thani: maximum 40C

South to see storms and gusty winds

While upper Thailand remains under intense heat, the department said parts of the South are likely to see thunderstorms and strong winds. On the Gulf coast, storms are forecast in 10% of the area, mainly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, while the Andaman coast is expected to see thunderstorms in 20% of the area, especially in Krabi, Trang and Satun. Waves are forecast at around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundery areas.

East

The East is forecast to remain generally hot, with isolated areas of extreme heat and hazy skies during the day, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the lower part of the region.

  • Minimum temperature: 24-28C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-40C
  • Southerly winds: 15-30km/h
  • Sea waves: around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorms

South, east coast

The Gulf coast will remain generally hot, with some areas facing extreme heat. Thunderstorms are forecast in 10% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

  • Minimum temperature: 23-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 35-40C
  • Westerly winds: 15-30km/h
  • Sea waves: around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorms

South, west coast

The Andaman coast is forecast to remain hot, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Krabi, Trang and Satun.

  • Minimum temperature: 25-27C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-37C
  • Northwesterly winds: 15-30km/h
  • Sea waves: around 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thunderstorms

Bangkok and nearby areas stay very hot

Bangkok and surrounding provinces are also expected to remain generally hot to very hot, with hazy daytime conditions continuing through the period. The department’s broader outlook puts maximum temperatures in the capital area at up to 41C.

  • Minimum temperature: 27-29C
  • Maximum temperature: 37-40C
  • Southerly winds: 10-15km/h
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