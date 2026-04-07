Brazil puts China's BYD on list of shame over slave-like labour scandal

BYD has been added to a Brazilian government registry of employers linked to labour conditions similar to slavery, following a 2024 scandal involving 163 Chinese workers who were allegedly subjected to human trafficking and abusive contracts while building the company’s plant in the country.

The listing, published by Brazil’s Labour Ministry, adds to reputational pressure on the Chinese carmaker in Brazil, its biggest market after China. It also blocks BYD from accessing certain types of loans from Brazilian banks, although it does not affect operations at the company’s only auto plant in the country, the same facility the workers were hired to build.

Brazilian officials have argued that BYD is ultimately responsible for the workers’ conditions because it should have been supervising its contractors.

BYD did not respond to a request for comment. Jinjiang Group, the contractor used by BYD to recruit the workers, has denied the allegations. BYD has previously said it was unaware of any violations until Brazilian media reports emerged in late November.