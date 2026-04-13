Thailand warns of summer storms in upper regions next week

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for summer storms across parts of upper Thailand from April 16 to 20, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and lightning possible in several areas.
In Weather Advisory No. 1 (20/2026), issued at 11am on Monday (April 13), the department said another high-pressure system from China would extend over the South China Sea, strengthening southerly and southeasterly winds over the lower Northeast and the East, while hot to very hot weather continues across the upper country.
The department said the Northeast is expected to be affected first, followed by the East, the eastern part of the Central region and the lower North.
People in upper Thailand have been advised to watch out for severe weather and avoid open areas, large trees and unsecured billboards during storms. Farmers were also urged to take precautions to protect crops and livestock from possible damage.
The advisory was signed by Sugunyanee Yavinchan, Director-General of the Thai Meteorological Department. The next advisory is due at 11am on April 14.