Govt moves to return 20bn baht in seized scam assets; victims must file claims within 90 days

The government is preparing to return and compensate victims using more than 20 billion baht in assets seized and frozen from transnational scam networks, with victims required to submit claims within 90 days, according to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek.

Rachada said the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has confiscated and restrained assets linked to several scam-related cases, with a combined value exceeding 20 billion baht. She said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also Interior Minister, has been closely monitoring the cases and has instructed relevant agencies to expedite protection of victims’ rights.

She said the aim is to use assets connected to the offences to return or compensate victims in proportion to their losses, rather than having the assets transferred to the state.